Times When Miley Cyrus Voiced Her Opinions And Stood Up For A Cause

Miley Cyrus is one of the popular stars from the time she was seen on the hit Disney TV show Hanna Montana. Over the years, she has worked for several social causes and has made headlines for voicing her opinions too. She has always stood for good causes and has used her social media platforms for the betterment of society. Here are some instances where Miley Cyrus has shown that she is always up to promote a good cause.

Read Also | Miley Cyrus' Ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Says "It’s So Hard To Go Through A Breakup"

Miley Cyrus working on promoting a good cause

Black Lives Matter

After the tragic death of George Floyd, she took to her Instagram and showed her support to the Black Lives Matter movement. In one of her early posts she expressed "Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality." Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Global Citizen Concert: Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher Perform At Virtual Summit; Watch

For the Environment

Miley Cyrus has been promoting the preservation of the environment. Back when she was very young she began to promote environmental concerns. Her latest Earth day post is a reflection of her concern for the environment. In the post, she wrote "was reflecting on earth day and thought back to this song I wrote and released in 2008, and feel like these words are truer than ever! especially after my conversations with climate change activists last week, I know that if we come together NOW we will create change and action! Happy earth day!" Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Miley Cyrus Inspired 5 Outfits That Are Perfect To Wear At A Dinner Party; Check Out

LGBT freedom

Mylie Cyrus is also very supportive of the LGBT community. She also started a new show Bright Minded to help and connect the people who have not been able to make it big due to the different problems they have been facing. After the first week of this show, she also shared a post with regards to the show. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Miley Cyrus' Pictures On Instagram Are Perfect To Take Cues For Posing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.