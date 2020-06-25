Miley Cyrus Inspired Experimental Outfits You Could Wear On Your Birthday

Miley Cyrus' outfits and fashion experiments go hand in hand. Every time the pop singer makes her appearance in public, she's known to make a style statement. Birthdays come once a year and enjoying that day to the fullest is the most essential thing to do. Similarly, wearing an outfit that makes you stand out of the crowd and look like a birthday girl is also necessary. Here are some outfits of Miley Cyrus you could take inspiration from, for your birthday outfit.

Miley Cyrus inspired experimental outfits for your birthday

Miley Cyrus wore a stunning short green and black shimmer dress at the Met Gala event in 2019. Along with the dress, she wore a pair of printed stockings and black heels. You could easily recreate this look of Miley Cyrus and wear it on your birthday.

Another outfit to pick from Miley Cyrus' wardrobe is this black blouse and black jeans with embellishment. Miley Cyrus chose this outfit on her birthday and that makes it inspirational enough for you to fashion your birthday look like it. She wore a pair of bracelets with her outfit and let her long locks loose.

Also Read: David Beckham Sports FRIENDS T-shirt, Matthew Perry Jokingly Says 'he Has Good Taste'

This little black dress is simple and cute to wear on your birthday. It has a beautiful diamond strap that holds the dress together. Miley Cyrus opted to wear it with a pair of stockings and funky shades. She wore a pair of long diamond earrings and emerald bracelet and rings.

Also Read: Charlize Theron Sets Her Record Straight On Relation With Sean Penn: 'We Were Just Dating

Miley Cyrus loves wearing leather pants and this all-black outfit is perfect to wear on the occasion of your birthday. Miley wore a pair of leather pants and a black jacket with long black boots. She went for a glam makeup look and also wore some jewellery around her neck to accessorise her outfit.

Also Read: Zendaya On Carrying 'heavy Responsibilitiy' Of Being Black: 'It Feels Like An Obligation'

Another cute outfit you could wear on your birthday is the one Miley Cyrus is seen wearing in this picture. She wore a simple pink satin blouse and a matching skirt to make it look like a co-ord set. Her beautiful smile and her half-shaven haircut made her entire outfit complete. She wore a simple gold necklace around her neck and a few bracelets to make her outfit complete.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Outfits Are Perfect To Recreate And Wear For A Formal Meeting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.