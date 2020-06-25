Miley Cyrus' Outfits Are Perfect To Recreate And Wear For A Formal Meeting

Donning formal outfits can be boring as well as a difficult task to do, especially when you love wearing stylish outfits. Miley Cyrus is one of those Hollywood celebrities who always makes a bold statement with her outfits. We've picked some of her formal looks that you can recreate or experiment with, for your next formal meet. Check out some of her best outfits to take inspiration from, for recreating an entire formal look:

Miley Cyrus' formal outfits to take inspiration from

This black knee-length dress with a deep neckline can be a perfect outfit to wear at a formal meet. The black belt on her waist gives her outfit a stylish touch. However, you can experiment with your outfit by not wearing the belt or wearing a simple formal belt. You could also opt-out from wearing the heavy accessories to make your outfit look more formal.

Formals are not always about wearing skirts, pants or knee-length dresses. You can also wear a simple top and pair it with a pair of jeans to make it look formal. We loved Miley Cyrus' semi-formal look in this picture. She wore a pair of polka dots balloon sleeves top and a pair of pencil point blue jeans. Completing her look by letting her hair down with those trademark bangs, she wore a pair of heels that matched her top.

Another formal look to copy from Miley Cyrus is her pair of black pant and suit. The actor opted for a simple makeup look to go with her outfit, letting her short hair down on one side. She completed her formal look with a pair of expensive heels that made her look elegant.

This semi-formal look of Miley Cyrus is something you must surely try on your next formal meeting. The pop-singer wore a pair of blue jeans and paired it with a simple white top. Throwing over an over-sized jacket, she turned her casual look into a semi-formal one. Although Miley Cyrus wore some funky jewellery with her outfit, you could choose to opt-out from wearing it, to give your outfit a formal twist.

Another simple and formal outfit of Miley Cyrus that we loved is her turtle neck outfit and her pair of blue jeans. To look more formal, she tucked her top inside her jeans and also opted for a simple hairstyle.

