Miley Cyrus' Parents Billy Ray & Tish File For Divorce For The 3rd Time; Reports

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have reportedly filed for divorce after almost 30 years of marriage. Notably, this would be the third time for the couple to call it quits on their wedding. The Grammy award-winning country singer married the actor in 1993 after going separate ways with ex-wife Cindy Smith in 1991. Including Miley Cyrus, the duo share five kids namely Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.

Billie Ray and Tish Cyrus file for divorce

As per a report from TMZ, the 60-year-old singer has decided to go separate ways for good from Tish Cyrus after being married for 28 years. As per the outlet, Tish filed the divorce and submitted the documents last week. Considering that all their kids are adults, the duo will not be fighting for custody of any of the kids.

As per the divorce documents accessed by TMZ, Tish cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind divorce and revealed that they haven't lived together for over two years. Moreover, the actor also requested to equally distribute the marital assets.

As mentioned earlier, this would be the third time for the couple to file the divorce as they reportedly decided to part ways in 2010 for the first time, as per People Magazine. However, Billy Ray withdrew his petition five months after. Later in June 2013, Tish filed for divorce again. As per the outlet, the couple talked about their relationship in a statement by stating-

''We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

Image: Instagram/@miley_cyrus_fan_xx