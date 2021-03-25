Miley Cyrus Pens An Emotional Note On 15 Years Of Hannah Montanna; Hannah Replies To Her

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus went all out while celebrating 15 years of Hannah Montana from penning a letter to sending flowers to the cast of sitcom Hannah Montana. The singer penned down an emotional letter to the fictional pop star Hannah and to the fans' surprise, Hannah Montana actually replied to Miley! Watch the cast's reaction to Miley's celebration and fans' reaction to the singer's letter.

Miley celebrates 15 years of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram to post a handwritten letter to celebrate 15 years of Hannah Montana show. In the letter, Miley started off by writing 'It's been a while, 15 years exactly'. Proceeding with the letter, Miley wrote about donning the persona of Hannah which helped her in many ways than she had anticipated. Miley stressed Hannah's importance and influence in her life and how the character helped her brave through difficult phases in her life.

'Hannah was more than an alter ego

Miley described Hannah as the rocket that flew her to the moon and never brought her back. Many people believed that Hannah Montana was Miley's alter ego but the singer disregarded the statement writing that Hannah was much more than that and held a significant amount of her personality. Miley also wrote about the loss of her grandfather, falling in love, making friends and memories, and growing up while filming the long-running show.

Mileys thanked Hannah Montana team

The emotional letter was filled with memories and struggles of the singer while growing up and filming the Disney show. Lastly, Miley did not fail to thank Hannah for being with her through her troubling times and expressed her gratitude towards her. She also thanked the whole team of Disney for giving an ordinary girl 'the greatest gift she could ask for'. Miley signed off the letter writing, 'Forever, Miley'.

Hannah Montana replied!

The official Twitter account of the Disney show Hannah Montana replied to the singer on Twitter. Hannah wrote in the caption that it was nice to hear from her and writing that it has only been a decade since she heard from her. Fans of the show and singer went over the interaction and could not hide their excitement as they anticipated a new show or a reunion of the cast.

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

OMG — Hannah Montana (@OCHannahMontana) March 24, 2021

comeback hannah we can keep your secret ðŸ¥ºðŸ‘‰ðŸ‘ˆ pic.twitter.com/dBRTaeMD0P — á´®á´± marta âŸ15 YEARS OF HANNAH MONTANA (@GomezInMalibu) March 24, 2021

MILEY & HANNAH I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/H7hzVHl26h — its all right here (@hannahmerchtana) March 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus gifted flowers to the Hannah Montana cast

The pop singer went above and beyond with her celebration of the successful show as she gifted a huge bouquet of flowers to the cast members of the show. Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner and Emily Osment received a large arrangement of flowers at their doorstep. The celebrities took to their Instagram to post about Miley's thoughtful gift.

Pic Credit: Emily Osment Instagram.

Pic Credit: Joe Jonas Instagram.

Promo Pic Credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.