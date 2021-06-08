Miley Cyrus Says She Is Still 'scarred' Of Body Shaming After 2013 VMAs

Miley Cyrus recently came forward to let her fans know that she is still scarred from the body shaming that she was subjected to in 2013. Referring to her performance at MTV Video Music Awards 2013 that prompted various memes on her, she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her back. While doing so, she wrote, “Ya’ll scarred me w that turkey butt sh*t”. She also added an animation of a skeleton eating turkey, a speech bubble that says “gobble gobble,” and a chicken shaking its back.

Miley Cyrus talks about being scarred from body shaming

Other than this, she has also talked about the same issue with Demi Lovato in an episode of her Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley. She revealed that she did not wear skirts on the stage, all of this because after VMAs she was compared to a turkey. She said she had a little nude bodysuit and everyone started comparing her to turkey and putting her picture next to it. She also said that she felt really bad and she didn't wear bikinis for over two years. She further told Lovato that body shaming made her realise that she wanted to use her platform “for a bigger purpose.” She felt she was lying to her fans that she had a persona of a confident girl but deep inside in her personal life, she was insecure about her body to the point she did not wear bathing suits.

More about Miley Cyrus at VMAs 2013

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke gave a performance at MTV Video Music Awards 2013. The performance turned out to be a nightmare for the Malibu singer because of her dance. The netizens went on to make memes on her figure and on the other hand, people were concerned about how young children are exposed to such adult content. Parents Television Council even released a press release questioning Miley Cyrus' performance and how can it be appropriate for 14-year-olds who were watching the show.

IMAGE: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

