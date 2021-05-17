Miley Cyrus Set To Feature In NBCU's Pride Month Special Concert 'Stand By You'

After appearing in NBC's Saturday Night Live show earlier this month, singer Miley Cyrus has signed another deal with the network. The 28-year-old singer, who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, is set to appear in a pride-month special piece for NBC Universal's (NBCU) streaming service Peacock. According to Today, Cyrus will perform her own hits and several classics in the one-hour special Stand By You by NBC, all in the spirit of pride.

Miley Cyrus pride-month special stand-up

According to Today, Cyrus will star in three specials for NBCU, which will start with the Pride concert special Stand By You for Peacock. The chairman of entertainment content at NBCU Television and Streaming Susan Rovner said that Miley was the true definition of a multi-hyphenated superstar and her Pride special Stand By You for peacock will be the perfect way to kick off their incredible partnership. Rovner added that the creative possibilities for Miley across their portfolio were literally endless and they were awaiting to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with Wrecking Ball singer and her production house Hopetown Entertainment, and Adam Leber for Rebel.

According to Variety, the one-hour special Stand By You was filmed in Nashville. The pact between the singer and NBCU contains the first-look arrangement between Cyrus' production company Hopetown Entertainment which is run by Miley with her mother and manager Tish Cyrus. The production house will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for the network's outlets like NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Universal Kids, and some more. Cyrus could serve as a producer or performer or a host on several projects across broadcast, cable, streaming, and syndication programs, as a part of their overall deal.

According to Today, the former Hannah Montanna star expressed her excitement about the deal said she has had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years and many memorable moments in her career had been shared and supported by NBCU. She added the deal felt like a natural progression and she was looking forward to creating content that she loved and she hoped that everyone who watched it loved it too. She concluded by saying that they were starting the journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month they both wanted to highlight with the concert event. Miley has also been a former judge on NBC's singing reality show The Voice from season 11 to 13.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.