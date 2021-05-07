Miley Cyrus Shares Quirky Washroom Selfies From Her Flight, Captions Her Post 'God Mode'

Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post gives fans a sneak peek into her recent air travel with Delta Air Lines. On May 5, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of quirky and weird pics from her flight. However, Miley Cyrus did not reveal where she was flying to. Sharing her flight images, the Wrecking Ball singer said, "God Mode".

Miley Cyrus' series of airline washroom selfies

As seen in Miley Cyrus' Instagram post, the singer shared ten images. In the first image, she is seen clicking a mirror selfie inside the airlines' washroom. She stunned in a black sweatshirt that has sticker designs embedded on it. Miley Cyrus here posed with her mask off and sporting tinted sunglasses. She also sported a checkered tie with her sweatshirt ensemble.

Further, Miley Cyrus also shared multiple mirror selfies from the washroom. In some of these pictures, she is seen making weird and hilarious faces. In this Instagram post, the singer also clicked some selfies with passengers sitting next to her. As fans swipe further, they will spot some questionable pics on Miley Cyrus' Instagram post. She also shared a hilarious image of Mark Zuckerberg.

In some pics, Miley Cyrus is seen chilling alone on her seat, sipping water and clicking night selfies. She also shared another quirky image of an anonymous person's bottom. Finally, in the last and tenth image, Miley Cyrus posted a screenshot of her playlist. Here, she is seen listening to Madonna's song, Papa Don't Preach.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Miley Cyrus were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users said, "imagine flying to nyc with miley cyrus on ur flight", while another added, "you are looking amazing, darling". A fan comment read as "LITERALLY IMAGINE SEEING MILEY CYRUS ON YOUR FLIGHT OMFGG". Another fan added, "ur so iconic it is like u invented that word. ily". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Miley Cyrus will be seen on this week's Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk and Cecily Strong. She shared a glimpse of the episode on her Instagram. Sharing the video, Cyrus wrote, "Sorry in advance Mom. ♥️ #ElonMusk @cecilystrong @nbcsnl".

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.