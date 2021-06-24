Miley Cyrus Shares Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Pride Special Concert; Sings Cher's 'Believe'

Pride month is here, and singer Miley Cyrus is in the mood to celebrate. Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month with a huge concert named Stand By You. The show will premier on Peacock TV on June 25, but the singer has already given her fans glimpses of the performances from the show. One of the performances released by the Party in the USA singer was the song Believe by Cher. The singer did a cover of the song for the show and she mesmerized her audience with the beautiful rendition.

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account and posted the video of her singing the popular song, Believe. In the video, Miley can be seen in a white sparkling crop top and a skirt. She wishes everyone in the venue a “Happy Pride” and sings the iconic song to perfection. Many drag queens danced to the tunes of Believe in bedazzled clothes alongside Miley. They matched steps with the singer and made the cover a beautiful one. Miley posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Believe IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY @cher ?! THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING! DONT MISS IT JUNE 25 ON @peacocktv #mileypridespecial”.

Fans and peers commented on Miley Cyrus’s post and praised the singer for her beautiful cover. Drag queen, Aquaria commented on the post and wrote, “Are you kidding me?!?! 🤩🤩🤩 such a superstar for this!!! ❤️❤️❤️”. Peacock TV where the show will be premiered commented, “This @cher cover has us all believing 😍”. Guitarist Chris Stein also commented on the post and wrote, “This is awesome”. One of Miley’s fans wrote, “YOU SLAYED” while another wrote, “ I heard this song when im young I love you Miley u bring back all good memories im always grateful that I have u I love you so muchhhh ❤️❤️❤️.”

Miley Cyrus invites fans to the Stand By You show

Miley Cyrus took to her Twitter account and invited fans to join her for the Stand By You show. She mentioned that people who are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should attend the concert. In the Tweet, Miley wrote, “If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand-picked guests who are a part or allies of the community!”.

If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021

Miley Cyrus shares moments from the Stand By You show

Miley shared many moments from the show on her Instagram account. From behind-the-scene moments from the backstage of the show to glimpses of different performances, Miley posted many clips from her performances. Along with other songs she sang the famous song, We belong Together with Brothers Osborne.

