Miley Cyrus Showcases Her Hilarious And Witty Side In A Recent Instagram Post

Singer Miley Cyrus often entertains her fans not only with her beautiful songs but also with her hilarious and witty captions on Instagram. Her social media is filled with funny photos and equally funny captions. Keeping the trend alive, Miley yet again posted a video on her Instagram account which showed her fans her clumsy and fun side. Along with the photo, she included a funnier caption that had her fans joining the fun.

In the video shared by Miley Cyrus on her Instagram, the pop star can be seen wakeboarding in a lake, but quite unsuccessfully. In the video, the singer can be seen holding on to a harness that is attached to a boat and trying to stand up on her wakeboard but she falls flat on her face into the water as the wakeboard floats away from her. Making a joke about her unsuccessful wakeboarding experience, Miley wrote in the caption, “Some days 60 of your songs trend on Twitter like a boss ass bitch. Other days you take murky lake water to the face like a floppy ass fish.”

Miley Cyrus’s witty and hilarious caption was appreciated by her fans and they too joined in on the fun. One of her fans wrote, “ LMAO me in life” while another fan wrote, “Lololol omg 😂 living the double life huh.” Another fan made fun of Miley’s failed attempt at wakeboarding and wrote, “Miley: STOP THE BOAT!!! Driver: we can't stooop!!! We won't stooop!”. Many of her fans showered Miley with love. One of them wrote, “WE LOVE U QUEENNNN” while another one of her fans wrote, “LMAO, your power queen 🔥”.

Miley Cyrus’s Stand By You concert

To celebrate Pride month, Miley Cyrus recently hosted a concert name Stand By You in which she sang popular songs of famous singers and herself to celebrate the spirit of Pride. During the concert, Miley sang many popular songs like Believe, We Belong, Express Yourself, Like a Prayer, and many more. In the one-hour-long concert, along with Miley, many popular artists like Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton performed alongside the pop star. The concert was filmed in Ryman Auditorium of Nashville and was premiered on June 25 on Peacock TV.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS/ INSTAGRAM

