Miley Cyrus To Guest-host SNL With Debutant Elon Musk; Watch The Promo Here

The promo of the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, featuring Miley Cyrus and SNL Debutant Elon Musk as hosts has finally made it online. As one will soon see, the trio has given the audience a glimpse into Elon Musk's SNL skit through a set of teasers by the way of their dialogues. Additionally, as one has come to expect from the makers of the popular show in the recent past in the wake of the pandemic, the Saturday Night Live promo sees its three hosts wearing masks, encouraging the use of the same. Read on to see the Saturday Night Live Elon Musk promo.

Saturday Night Live promo featuring Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus and Cecily Strong:

It wasn't long ago when the social media team of Saturday Night Live revealed that Elon Musk will be seen hosting an episode of the eponymous show through their Twitter account. Consequently, as one had come to expect from Musk's Twitter followers, they went into a state of tizzy and responded with memes featuring the SpaceX founder and Dogecoin. For the uninitiated, Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency that Musk had spoken about in a tweet several months ago, causing the prices of the same to skyrocket.

The Twitterati responds to Elon Musk's SNL appearance:

I dont understand why everyone hates this guy, isnt he just making the world like smarter? — Briggs Cunningham (@Brrigggsssss) May 6, 2021

Dogecoin is the future cryptocurrency of Mars! — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) May 6, 2021

That’s not a proper mask — nancy mal (@njm4250) May 6, 2021

damn yall not even making him wear a real mask 😭 — ember✨ BLM 🦋❤️ (@temporarygodess) May 6, 2021

He is the Meme Lord... the One the prophecy spoke of... — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) May 7, 2021

