Last Updated:

Miley Cyrus To Guest-host SNL With Debutant Elon Musk; Watch The Promo Here

Miley Cyrus will be seen in the capacity of a guest host on the upcoming episode of SNL with debutant Elon Musk; Read on for the promo of the same.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus and Cecily Strong

Image: A still from Saturday Night Live


The promo of the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, featuring Miley Cyrus and SNL Debutant Elon Musk as hosts has finally made it online. As one will soon see, the trio has given the audience a glimpse into Elon Musk's SNL skit through a set of teasers by the way of their dialogues. Additionally, as one has come to expect from the makers of the popular show in the recent past in the wake of the pandemic, the Saturday Night Live promo sees its three hosts wearing masks, encouraging the use of the same. Read on to see the Saturday Night Live Elon Musk promo.

Saturday Night Live promo featuring Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus and Cecily Strong:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

It wasn't long ago when the social media team of Saturday Night Live revealed that Elon Musk will be seen hosting an episode of the eponymous show through their Twitter account. Consequently, as one had come to expect from Musk's Twitter followers, they went into a state of tizzy and responded with memes featuring the SpaceX founder and Dogecoin. For the uninitiated, Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency that Musk had spoken about in a tweet several months ago, causing the prices of the same to skyrocket.

READ | DYK Taylor Swift once wrote a song for ex Joe Jonas on 'Saturday Night Live'? WATCH

The Twitterati responds to Elon Musk's SNL appearance:

 

READ | Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8, Miley Cyrus will join as musical guest
READ | Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live', Bowen Yang & other cast members disappointed
READ | When Harry Styles took a 'childbirth class' in his Saturday Night Live appearance: Watch
READ | Michael Che says he is "excited" to see Elon Musk host 'Saturday Night Live'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT