Miley Cyrus To Jennifer Lawrence, Celebrities Who've Shared Their Scary Flight Experience

Last Updated: 24th March, 2022 19:56 IST

On March 23, 2022, Miley Cyrus was en route to Paraguay when her plane got caught in a storm and was struck by lightning causing an emergency landing. The singer later shared that she is safe.

Freelance cartoonist Brian Rea shared on the Instagram story how actor Keanu Reeves helped the distressed passengers after their flight to Burbank, California made an emergency landing.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence recalled her flight to New York City made an emergency landing after one of the plane's two engines had failed.

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa shared a video of his scary experience when his flight had to make an emergency landing after which the fire department was called.

In an interview with Extra, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recalled their flight circling back and making an emergency landing in Ontario, California in February 2019.

DJ Diplo narrated his scary flight experience revealing that the door seal broke mid-air and passengers were told to strap their seat belts tight as to not fly away.

As per TMZ, rapper Post Malone experienced a scary flight in August 2018 when his private jet's tire blew out resulting in its emergency landing.

