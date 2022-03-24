Last Updated:

Miley Cyrus To Jennifer Lawrence, Celebrities Who've Shared Their Scary Flight Experience

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence, Keanu Reeves and more stars who have shared their near-death experience while mid-air in plane. Read on.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
1/7
Image: Instagram/@postmalone

As per TMZ, rapper Post Malone experienced a scary flight in August 2018 when his private jet's tire blew out resulting in its emergency landing. 

2/7
Image: Instagram/@diplo

DJ Diplo narrated his scary flight experience revealing that the door seal broke mid-air and passengers were told to strap their seat belts tight as to not fly away. 

3/7
Image: Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial

In an interview with Extra, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recalled their flight circling back and making an emergency landing in Ontario, California in February 2019. 

4/7
Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa shared a video of his scary experience when his flight had to make an emergency landing after which the fire department was called. 

5/7
Image: Instagram/@jenniferlawrence_

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence recalled her flight to New York City made an emergency landing after one of the plane's two engines had failed. 

6/7
Image: Instagram/@keanureevesofflcial_

Freelance cartoonist Brian Rea shared on the Instagram story how actor Keanu Reeves helped the distressed passengers after their flight to Burbank, California made an emergency landing. 

7/7
Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus

On March 23, 2022, Miley Cyrus was en route to Paraguay when her plane got caught in a storm and was struck by lightning causing an emergency landing. The singer later shared that she is safe. 

Tags: miley cyrus, jennifer lawrence, hollywood
