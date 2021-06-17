Miley Cyrus Wins Legal Battle To Use Her Name As Trademark In Europe

American singer Miley Cyrus was embroiled in a long and tedious legal battle regarding the trademarking of her name in the Europen Union. In 2014, Miley’s company, Smiley Miley, had applied to the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to trademark the name ‘Miley Cyrus’ on a range of products like mobile phone covers, AV discs and calendars among others. On June 16, it was reported that Miley has won the right to use her name with regards to these products.

Miley Cyrus' name trademark issue

According to a report by TodayOnline.com, when Miley’s company had applied for the trademark, a company called Cyrus Trademarks Ltd which is based in British Virgin Island had opposed the same. In 2010, this company has marked the name CYRUS to be associated with. EUIPO came in support of the said company as they felt that there could be confusion regarding these two names. Smiley Miley had appealed against this as well but could not succeed. Then, they went to the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

CJEU overruled EUIPO’s verdict and has allowed Miley to use her name on a range of products. They opined that both these brands cannot be confused as the name Miley Cyrus has no ‘conceptual meaning’. The court also said that Miley Cyrus’ name has a ‘specific semantic content’ for the people as it refers to a public figure who has an ‘international reputation’.

Miley Cyrus and Elon Musk

Recently, a group of hackers who call themselves Anonymous slammed Tesla's CEO Elon Musk for his remarks against Bitcoin and the rippling effects they caused to the market. In turn, Musk took a jibe at the group by questioning their anonymity. While taking a guess at the identity of the group, he shared a picture of a white-masked man under which it was written ‘Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus’. To this, Miley replied by saying, “I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”,

Miley Cyrus’ songs

The 28-year-old singer treated her fans with a song in the month of April titled Without You. The song was a collaboration between the Wrecking Ball hitmaker and The Kid LAROI and has already garnered over 9 million views on YouTube. Before this, she released a song titled Angles Like You.

