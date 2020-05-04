Millie Bobby Brown 'admires The Bravery' Of Healthcare Workers; Dedicates Her KCA Award

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare system is under deep stress due to the outbreak. The officials, across the globe, are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, actor Millie Bobby Brown, after winning an award at the Kids Choice Awards 2020, dedicated her victory to the healthcare workers across the globe and shared a heartwarming message.

Millie Bobby Brown recently expressed her gratitude to the nursing staff, as she dedicated her Kids Choice Awards victory to the men and women who fight every day to save lives. Speaking about the same, Millie Bobby Brown mentioned that she learned a lot about the world and herself, while in isolation. Adding to the same, Millie Bobby Brown mentioned that she has a deep respect for the foremost health care workers, who risk their lives fighting for parents, grandparents and children. Furthermore, Millie Bobby Brown added that she admires and cherishes the bravery of the COVID soldiers.

Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things is a popular American science fiction-horror web series, which is created and written by the Duffer Brothers. The much-loved show, which streams on Netflix, stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Cara Buono in the leading roles. Helmed by Shawn Levy, Stranger Things is considered as Netflix US’ most successful productions to date, as the much-acclaimed series has been sweeping awards and accolades for its unique story and unpredictable plot-line.

