Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down As She Shares Her ‘disrespectful’ Fan Encounter; Watch

Actor Millie Bobby Brown went through an uncomfortable fan encounter as she went shopping recently. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share the experience of how the pushy fan made her feel and broke down in the midst of it. Read on to know more about the incident.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Of 'Stranger Things' Fame Mourns The Loss Of Her Deceased Grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown breaks down as she shares her ‘disrespectful’ fan encounter

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram stories recently to share her recent fan encounter which she described as ‘uncomfortable and disrespectful’ as a pushy fan had recorded her even when she had declined permission. As per reports in Page Six, the incident took place when the ‘Stranger Things’ actor had gone Christmas shopping with her mother. The stories that have now expired had the 16-year-old star saying, “She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no. But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us”.

Also Read: Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Lesser Known Fact About The 'Stranger Things' Actor

However, the fan insisted on taking the video and began taking a video of her as she was making the payments. Millie added, "And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said, 'So, I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no. It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. I wish people were more respectful”. The actor who plays Eleven on the Netflix original said that she is, “still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming”.

Brown, who has almost a 40M followers on the photo-sharing platform, ended her message saying, "I'm making this video to say you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. Show respect, human being to human being”. According to reports in Page Six, Millie later took to her Instagram to inform fans that she was feeling much better now. She wrote, “totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected.”

Also Read: Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Lesser Known Fact About The 'Stranger Things' Actor

Also Read: If You Loved 'Supernatural', Here Are 5 Other Paranormal-related TV Shows To Watch Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.