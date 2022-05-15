Millie Bobby Brown Credits 'Hannah Montana' For Her American Accent; 'I Was Obsessed'

Millie Bobby Brown has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience for her stellar performance in the American science fiction horror drama television series, Stranger Things. The actor recently went candid about her American accent on a talk show and revealed that she owes a lot to Hannah Montana for the same.

During a candid appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she perfected her American accent by watching the Disney TV show, Hannah Montana, featuring Miley Cyrus. While addressing the rumours about the same, she confirmed that it was true. Continuing the conversation, she mentioned how she watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when she was eight years old and added that Hannah Montana was the best.

"I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like eight and my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me and I was like 'Yeah but Hannah Montana is like Oscar-nominating like it's so good. Hannah Montana is the best, the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing," Brown said.

Moreover, when the host asked her about any impressions she learned while watching TV, she revealed that she just saw the characters and did the accent. "Yeah, I like to see characters and then I just do the accent. As long as I've watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T."

Millie Bobby Brown recalls time she faked a Russian accent

Millie Bobby Brown even recalled the time when she faked a Russian accent with a hotel staff after watching Netflix’s Inventing Anna. While narrating the instance, she said, "I was in the hotel lobby the other day and they were like, 'Miss Brown, we have to run your card again,' and I was like [in Anna Delvey's accent] 'Run it again! It must be your system! Why do you look poor?'" On the other hand, she even imitated her co-star Winova Ryder from the series and left the audience in splits.

The actor even shed light on how the upcoming Stranger Things season will unveil her character’s mysterious past while stating that it will ‘dig deep into her beginning.’ She said, “The main part and the slogan of this storyline is, ‘It’s the beginning of the end.’ And we really have to dig deep into her beginning, and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline, this season really digs into that.”

More about Stranger Things

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 4 is all set to come out on Netflix in two volumes. While part 1 will hit the OTT platform on 27 May 2022, the second will release on July 1. this year.

(Image: @milliebobbybrown/@hannahmontana_show/Instagram)