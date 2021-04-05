Millie Bobby Brown Gets COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Picture On Her Instagram Story

The process of COVID-19 vaccination is underway across the world, following which actors and celebrities have been sharing pictures of themselves getting vaccinated so as to increase awareness among fans and followers. Actor Millie Bobby Brown also followed suit and shared a picture of herself in an Instagram story as she got vaccinated. Scroll down and take a look at the picture here.

Millie Bobby Brown gets vaccinated for COVID-19

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown took the COVID vaccine jab and shared the picture on her Instagram story on April 4, 2021. The picture was taken from the side, and Millie had added the "Let’s Get Vaccinated" sticker along with it.

Millie Bobby Brown on the work front

The actor is most widely known for playing the role of Jane Ives aka Eleven in the Netflix Original show Stranger Things. She first played the role when the show premiered back in 2016 and has since been reprising the role in every season. The Duffer Brothers created show is all set to return with its fourth season on the streaming platform, but a release date has not been announced yet.

Apart from this, the actor was recently seen in the movie Godzilla Vs Kong, in which she reprised her role of Madison Russell. Millie first played the role of Maddison in the 2019 movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters from the franchise which also marked her acting debut in films. The Adam Wingard directed movie released around the world on March 24, 2021, and then in the United States on March 31, 2021. It is currently the third highest-grossing movie of the year 2021 and is still going strong at the box office.

Millie Bobby Brown was also seen playing the titular role in the mystery film Enola Holmes. It was directed by Harry Bradbeer and featured Brown playing the role of the younger sister of popularly known detective Sherlock Holmes, which was played by actor Henry Cavill. The movie also starred Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter in other pivotal roles, and released on the streaming platform Netflix, on September 23, 2020. It received mostly positive reviews, with a critical appreciation for Millie Bobby Brown's performance.

Promo Image Courtesy: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.