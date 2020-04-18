Millie Bobby Brown has taken to pampering her hair amid the coronavirus lockdown. Several salons and parlours have been shut down in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Therefore, grooming comes as a challenge to all of us. However, Millie Bobby Brown has taken the matter into her own hands and was seen indulging in some self-care for her hair.

Millie Bobby Brown goes on to pamper her tresses amid lockdown situation

In a post added earlier, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen wearing an electronic hair drying cap on her head. Millie posted a hilarious clip of herself getting her hair all dried up. This helped to lighten to the mood of her fans who commented on how hilarious Millie’s reaction was. Captioning the post, Millie Bobby Brown wrote that she is trying to keep herself entertained. She also added that she is doing so by experimenting with at-home hair treatments. The actor admitted that the video was so funny that she along with her mother laughed at the clip for a while.

Millie is known to post such light-hearted humorous content on her page on social media. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the Stranger Things actor revealed that she wants to make social media a happy place. Millie Bobby Brown addressed that social media can be the best place and the worst as well. However, she also added that it can be used to send amazing messages as well despite all of that. She added that social media can help create awareness and provide a voice to the voiceless as well in certain times. Having said that, Millie also admitted that some people try to tarnish the positivity of social media by spreading hate. She admitted to having dealt with online bullying and therefore is determined to make social media a happy place.

