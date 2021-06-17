Millie Bobby Brown Goes Shopping With Most Adorable Companion Ever

Millie Bobby Brown took to her official Instagram handle on June 17 to give a glimpse of her shopping day. In the first shot, Millie is seen taking a mirror selfie amid her shopping spree. She is seen donning denim ripped dungaree paired with a yellow t-shirt. She also added a yellow floral printed bucket hat and a brown mask to complete her look. Millie Bobby Brown was spotted holding a shopping bag in the picture.

In the second picture, Millie Bobby Brown introduced her shopping partner as she posted a picture of her dog accompanying her donning a rainbow outfit and a bag tied on its back. The last picture shows Millie's dog posing for a happy and adorable picture. The actor posted the pictures with the caption, "hug trees, plant seeds, save the butterflies and the bees".

Fans in a huge number complimented Millie Bobby Brown's photos. Several users also appreciated her for her outfit while one of the users even tagged her as a 'minion girl' because of her look. Check out comments on Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram post.

Millie Bobby Brown's love for dogs

Earlier, Millie posted a series of pictures with her dogs as they enjoyed a ride together. In the first picture, a black dog is seen adorably looking out of the car while in a video, Millie is spotted embracing her dog in her arms as it enjoys the wind in a moving car. She also posted a picture of hers with her dog as they sat on the passenger seat enjoying their ride. Millie shared the pictures with the caption, "objects in the mirror are cuter than they appear !!".

Millie Bobby Brown shares a BTS from the sets of Enola Homes 2

Millie Bobby Brown was seen portraying the role of a young detective in the mystery thriller, Enola Holmes in 2020. The show was based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer. The movie was a success and the actor was praised for her portrayal. While the rumours about Enola Homes 2 were making rounds after the first film's release, the same was confirmed by the makers later on. Millie Bobby Brown had shared a behind-the-scene photo and announced that the shooting of the movie has commenced.

