Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged To Beau Jake Bongiovi! See Proposal Photos

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. She posted the pictures on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. In the picture, Millie can be seen smiling with her boyfriend and flaunting her engagement ring.

The Enola Holmes actress captioned the post, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” Both Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiled adorably with their eyes closed in the seemingly candid picture. Check out Millie’s post below.

Jake also took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Bobby Brown. He simply captioned the post, “Forever,” and shared two pictures of himself with the Enola Holmes actor. In one of the pictures, Jake and Millie are seen standing at the shore of a beach, gazing into the distance. In another picture, Jake is seen caressing Millie as they both lovingly look at each other. Check out the photos below:

Brown and Bongiovi have been dating for the last two and a half years. They often take to social media in order to share their pictures with each other. As per Mirror, Jake and Millie initially crossed paths through Instagram. After initially being friends, they soon got into a relationship. Their relationship was made official in June 2021, with the actress sharing a snap of herself with Jake kissing her cheek.