Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently announced their engagement by sharing photos on their respective social media handles.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
1/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently announced their engagement. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
2/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

The couple were first seen holding hands in New York City in 2021, and both were wearing masks. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
3/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown started talking online during the pandemic. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
4/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

The Stranger Things star revealed during the promotion for Enola Holmes 2 that they met each other on Instagram, and "were friends for a bit," before getting into a relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
5/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the EE British Academy Film Awards in Royal Albert Hall. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
6/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown included Jake in a list of everyone who was around her. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
7/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

Jake accompanied Brown to the premieres of both Stranger Things Season 3 and Enola Holmes 2. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
8/10
Image: jakebongiovi/Instagram

The couple subsequently celebrated last year's Thanksgiving and Christmas together. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
9/10
Image: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

On Brown's 19th birthday, Bongiovi wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post. He said that he loves Brown "more than words can describe."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
10/10
Image: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged on 11 April, 2023, and revealed the good news by taking to their respective social media handles.

