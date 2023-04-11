Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
The couple were first seen holding hands in New York City in 2021, and both were wearing masks.
The Stranger Things star revealed during the promotion for Enola Holmes 2 that they met each other on Instagram, and "were friends for a bit," before getting into a relationship.
Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the EE British Academy Film Awards in Royal Albert Hall.
On Brown's 19th birthday, Bongiovi wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post. He said that he loves Brown "more than words can describe."