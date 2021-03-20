Millie Bobby Brown Kickstarts The Weekend With Her ‘baby’; See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown is among the most popular young actors in Hollywood. 'Stranger Things' actor has been quite active on her Instagram handle keeping her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Now, the actor shared a picture with her "baby" as she starts the weekend.

Millie Bobby Brown brings in the weekend with her 'baby'

Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram account has more than 40 million followers. The actor took her Insta story to share how she is kicking off her weekend. She posted a picture with her dog, Winnie. Bobby Brown wrote “baby” in the caption of the picture. She is seen wearing big glasses over a white t-shirt. While Millie is looking at the camera, Winnie is busy hugging her and has her eyes close. Millie Bobby Brown's photos with her dogs are loved by her fans. Take a look at the latest picture on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram story.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram shows that she is an avid dog lover. She even owns a number of dogs and raises them as her children as she wrote in multiple captions that she is their mom. Millie Bobby Brown’s photos with her dog are all over her social media handle. Pics on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram has her the most with Winnie, along with Ronnie, Reggie, Lunna, and Dolly – her four other dogs. Check out some of Millie Bobby Brown’s photos with her babies.

Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Netflix's original film Enola Holmes playing the titular character of Sherlock Holmes’ sister. She received acclaim for her performance as the young detective. The actor will soon be seen on the big screen in the much-anticipated monster verse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, which is scheduled to release later this month in theatres and on HBO Max, with no extra cost for subscribers for one month.

Millie Bobby Brown is also filming Stranger Things season 4 for Netflix. She portrays one of the main characters, Eleven, in the science fiction horror series created by The Duffer Brothers. Millie's role in the series was well-received by the audience as well as critics. The fourth part of the Netflix series will premiere in late 2021 or early 2022 as per reports.

