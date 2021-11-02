Millie Bobby Brown Makes Relationship With Jake Bongiovi Instagram Official; See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday and made her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi Instagram official. She posted a loved-up picture with her boyfriend on what seems to be the London Eye Ferris wheel. The actor will soon be seen in the fourth season of the much-loved Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown posted a picture in which she and Jake can be seen holding each other tight. Jake plants a kiss on Millie's cheek in the picture. She captioned the picture with an emoticon of a Ferris wheel and an eye, indicating the location at which the picture was clicked.

Although this is the first time Millie has posted about Jake on his Instagram account, she has appeared on his social media feed very often. The very picture he posted of them together was in June this year. The two are seated in a car in the picture, in which Jake pouts and he clicks the selfie. He captioned the image 'bff' with a heart.

He also posted one on November 1, which seemed to be a selfie clicked by Millie. She can be seen sipping on a beverage in the picture and gazing into the camera. In the caption of the picture, Jake joked with his followers and mentioned that he and Millie were starting a band together and asked them to suggest some names.

Earlier in June, the couple was spotted holding hands on the streets of New York, which sparked rumours about their relationship. A fan page posted a picture of the duo, which went viral online. In the picture, Millie Bobby Brown was seen in a white and pink outfit, with a bag slung on her shoulder. Jake on the other hand wore a shirt, which he accompanied with a pair of white, black, and blue striped shorts. Jake also carried a tote bag, with the British actor' pet Winnie in it. Fans were ecstatic when the news broke and are over the moon, now that the news is official.

Image: Instagram/@jakebongiovi, @milliebobbybrown