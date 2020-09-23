In Harder Times, Millie Bobbie Brown's Dad Had A Condition For Driving Her To Auditions

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her breakout performance in Stranger Things, recently opened about the financial difficulties she and her parents faced. During the interview, the actor also revealed that her parents could barely afford to get her to auditions before she booked her big role as Eleven. Apart from that, Millie Bobby Brown also went on to reveal some more details about her past.

Millie Bobby Brown has recently been quite busy promoting her upcoming film Enola Holmes. And during an interview with BBC News, the actor spilled the beans about the financial problems she faced while growing up. Millie revealed that her cash-strapped father Robert would only drive her to auditions if she knew all her lines. She said that they did not have enough money for gas and hence her father would not drive her to London until and unless she knew each and every line. The actor also added that she was very desperate to be on camera.

Millie’s good deeds

Millie also revealed that after winning an abundance of success and getting so much of fame she never looked at herself and thought that she is famous. Even after getting fame, the actor did not forget her roots, she said. In the month of March, the actor took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she and her family had donated 20,000 meals each to food banks in New Mexico and Atlanta.

She wrote saying, “While we stay home and do our part to flatten the curve, we must not forget those in need,” She added, “In appreciation of this community, my family and I have donated 20,000 meals to The Food Depot, which will provide meals for those hungry in the Northern New Mexico service area.” Take a look.

About her upcoming movie Enola Holmes

The Netflix movie is helmed by Harry Bradbeer and penned by Jack Thorne. The film is set to release on September 23, 2020, exclusively on Netflix. Enola Holmes stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin in leading roles. The film will also star Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Adeel Akhtar, and Susie Wokoma in supporting roles. The movie is reported to be based on a novel written by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes is an original character developed by Nancy Springer and is not part of the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, who runs away from home to start her own investigative agency after she learns that her brothers are planning to send her away to school.

