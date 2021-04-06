Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up On How Fans 'can't Accept' Her Growing Up

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown was recently a part of an interview, wherein she shared how her fans are used to seeing her as a kid and can’t accept her growing up. She shared that they still expect her to dress up and look like a kid. Read along to know more excerpts from the conversation.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about growing up in the public eye

Millie Bobby Brown made her first screen appearance back in 2013 when she just 9 years old with the show Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, for two episodes. The actor says that she has been watched by millions of her fans as she grew up who are so far not ready to accept that she is not 10 years old anymore but 17. In a recent video interview with MTV News, the actor said, “I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman”.

She further added, “So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up”. Millie expressed how people react when she wears a crop top or heels. The actor says, “So I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' I'm like, 'No... I am 17.' That's a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they're like, 'She looks 50.' No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that”.

Brown explained how it feels like she has 50 million people who are like her parents and says, “I think that's what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period. They're not accepting it and I've completely accepted it. You know, I'm ready. I'm like, 'It's been a while. Let me wear a high heel!' I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore. It's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents. My parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God. You're 17.' Like, 'Put on a pair of high heels. Let's go!”.

Promo Image Source: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram