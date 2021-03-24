Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Director Adam Is A Massive Fan Of Godzilla

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-drama film, Godzilla Vs. Kong. The film has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience as it will bring together two of the most legendary monsters of all time, King Kong and Godzilla, in the same frame. This multilingual entertainer has been scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24, 2021, and is expected to work well at the box office. Speaking about the film in a recent interaction, Millie Bobby Brown said that she had a gala time working on it, especially because director Adam is a massive Godzilla fan.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on working with Adam Wingard

Millie Bobby Brown has lately been promoting her latest film, Godzilla Vs. Kong, which released in India on March 24, 2021. The actor is seen playing the role of a young girl named Madison, who has a steady place in team Godzilla. The character is quite protective of the massive creature even though it is regarded as one of the deadliest monsters ever. She had a massive role to play in the film Godzilla: The King of Monsters and was also heavily appreciated for her portrayal of the character Madison.

In a recent interaction with the media, Millie Bobby Brown threw some light on her experience of working with director Adam Wingard. She stated that she loved working with Adam mainly because he is a pure Godzilla fan. She added that she felt immense respect for him as he has been a fan of such an iconic character for such a long time. She felt fantastic to work with someone who is highly dedicated, motivated and appreciative of the chance to work on a property that they have been studying and following for such a long time.

Millie Bobby Brown also spoke about her character in the film and said that she finds Madison quite relatable in many ways. She feels Madison’s experiences are extraordinary and her character is also someone with a strong voice. For Millie, Madison is someone who brings a point of view to the table. Her stance on the subject is also quite different from that of her parents as they are both scientists. Over time, Madison has learnt how to look at matters related to Godzilla, while keeping herself educated on the topic.

Image Courtesy: Still from Godzilla Vs. Kong