Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Hasn't Seen A Marvel, DC Or Harry Potter Film Ever

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the release of her next flick, titled Godzilla vs. Kong. She was recently asked in an interview about other franchise battles, when she revealed that she hasn't watched a Marvel, DC, or Harry Potter film, ever. The 17-year-old star, who will portray the character of Madison Russell in the upcoming project, stated the kind of movies she likes, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she hasn't seen any DC or Marvel movies

In an interview with MTV News, while promoting her latest film titled Godzilla vs. Kong, the Enola Holmes star revealed that she hasn't ever watched any Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter movies. Since Godzilla vs. Kong pits these two iconic monsters and franchises together, host Josh Horowitz questioned the young actor about her opinion in the perpetual argument about Marvel vs DC, to which she revealed that she hasn't seen films from either of the two franchises. Brown also stated that she has skipped all the Harry Potter movies too, claiming that these kinds of movies are not her thing but she is open to it.

Talking further about her film preferences, the 17-year-old star stated that she is more into films like The Notebook and films that belong to the romance genre. She also said that perhaps she's not into the big spectacle films because she's doing that stuff already and wants to see stuff that's real. When she was asked to rank two classic franchises, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, she surprised interviewer Josh Horowitz by saying, Jurassic Park. Brown also mentioned the show she grew up watching and it was Friends. She revealed that like how in Matilda, the entire family eats dinner in front of the TV, it was exactly like that with her family as well.

Millie Bobby Brown's movies

Millie Bobby Brown's debut in acting came with a guest role in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, where she portrayed the character of Young Alice. Her claim to fame was when she bagged the lead role in Netflix's supernatural drama Stranger Things and acted as Eleven aka El. Her other popular works include Enola Holmes, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Intruders, among others.

