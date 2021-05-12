Millie Bobby Brown Says 'let's Get Vaccinated' After Receiving Her Second Dose Of Vaccine

With the covid cases rising in many countries, many celebrities are coming forward with their donations and awareness about getting vaccinated. Adding to the list is Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who took to her social media to share a video of her receiving her vaccine dose. After receiving the vaccine, the young actress belt out her rendition of Ariana Grande's song. Check out Millie Bobby Brown's latest Instagram stories.

Millie Bobby Brown fully vaccinated?

The young actress took to her Instagram in early April to share a picture of her getting the Covid-19 vaccine, clad in protective gears. Millie Bobby Brown's latest Instagram story showed her getting her second dose of vaccine. She posted a video of her getting the jab where she appeared happy to receive her final dose and becoming a fully vaccinated person.

Millie also urged her fans to get vaccinated after putting the 'Let's get vaccinated' sticker on her story. The actress later uploaded a video of her singing in her car two hours after getting her second dose of vaccine. She sang along Ariana Grande's Motives song and wrote 'My absolute jam Ari'.

A look at Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

With a massive following of over 45 million followers, Millie updates her fans on her private and professional life through pictures and videos. She recently shared the Stranger Things 4 teaser on Instagram and captioned the post writing 'Papa?'. Fans of the actress appeared excited about popular series and cheered her on in the comment section.

Millie flaunts her makeup and fashion skills on her social media by posting videos and photos of her looks. Recently, the 17-year-old posted a selfie after getting glammed up. In another post, Millie flaunted her casual style by posting a dancing video and writing in the caption 'I wear short skirts and t-shirts'.

Millie Bobby Brown's shows and movies

The actress gained popularity from her role in the Stranger Things series playing Eleven. She went on to make her movie debut in the year 2019 in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and later appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. The actress was also seen in the Netflix original series Enola Holmes in 2020.

