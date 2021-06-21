Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Dating Rumours As She Walks Hand In Hand With Jake Bongiovi

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi dating? The Enola Holmes star was recently photographed walking hand in hand on the streets of New York with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi. By the looks of the pictures, fans have been speculating that Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son Jake Bongiovi.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, a fan page posted photos of Millie Bobby Brown holding hands with Jake Bongiovi and walking the streets of New York. The two were masked as they strolled through the city, taking turns holding a tote bag containing the British actor' pet Winnie. Millie was dressed in a long pink skirt, a white shirt, and strappy floral flats, while Jake was dressed in a beach-themed tan button-down T-shirt, a white top, white, black, and blue striped shorts, and grey sneakers. This was the first time the duo had been photographed together in public since they sparked romance rumours in early spring. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were gushing about the duo, while some were happy seeing them together. One of the users wrote, “AHHHH YESSSS FINN AND MILLIE DATING PEOPLE CONFIRMED... THIS IS THE BEST DAY OMG”. Another user wrote, “this is great. Love the news”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Millie's relationship rumours with Jake follow her split from rugby player Joseph Robinson in August of last year, and she was previously linked with Romeo Beckham — David and Victoria Beckham's teenage son. Jake recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with Millie which is truly unmissable. The duo can be seen sitting in the car and taking a selfie where Jake is seen pouting while Millie is seen giving an intense pose. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “bff <3”. On seeing this post, Millie was quick enough to leave a sweet comment. She too wrote, “Bff” with a unicorn emoticon. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Jake Bongiovi Instagram

