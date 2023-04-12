Millie Bobby Brown To Natalia Dyer: Meet Real-life Partners Of The Stranger Things Cast

Quick links:
Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. She recently got engaged to Bongiovi. Before getting engaged, they were in a relationship for two-and-a-half years.
Gaten Matarazzo, who essays the role of Dustin Henderson in the show, is in a relationship with Lizzy Yu.
David Harbour potrayed the charcater of James aka Jim Hopper. In real life, he tied the knot with a British singer Lily Allen in September 2020.
Dacre Montgomery has portrayed Billy Hargrove on Stranger Things since season 2 in 2017. Off screen, Montgomery has been in a relationship with model Liv Pollock.
Joe Keery has played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things since season 1. In real life, Keery began dating actress Maika Monroe in 2017.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating both on and off the screen! They first met when they were cast on the show in 2015.
Maya Hawke has been playing the role of Robin Buckley since season 3. She is in a relationship with musician Spencer Barnett.
Cara Buono, known for her role as Karen Wheeler in the show, is in a long-time relationship with entrepreneur Peter Thum.