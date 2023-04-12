Last Updated:

Millie Bobby Brown To Natalia Dyer: Meet Real-life Partners Of The Stranger Things Cast

Ahead of Stranger Things season 5, take a look at the lead cast and their real-life partners. 

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Stranger Things
1/10
Instagram

Ahead of Stranger Things season 5, take a look at the lead cast and their real-life partners. 

Millie Bobby Brown
2/10
Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. She recently got engaged to Bongiovi. Before getting engaged, they were in a relationship for two-and-a-half years. 

Gaten Matarazzo
3/10
Instagram

Gaten Matarazzo, who essays the role of Dustin Henderson in the show, is in a relationship with Lizzy Yu. 

David Harbour
4/10
Instagram

David Harbour potrayed the charcater of James aka Jim Hopper. In real life, he tied the knot with a British singer Lily Allen in September 2020.

Dacre Montgomery
5/10
Instagram

Dacre Montgomery has portrayed Billy Hargrove on Stranger Things since season 2 in 2017. Off screen, Montgomery has been in a relationship with model Liv Pollock.

Joe Keery
6/10
Instagram

Joe Keery has played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things since season 1. In real life, Keery began dating actress Maika Monroe in 2017. 

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
7/10
Instagram

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating both on and off the screen! They first met when they were cast on the show in 2015. 

Maya Hawke
8/10
Instagram

Maya Hawke has been playing the role of Robin Buckley since season 3. She is in a relationship with musician Spencer Barnett.

Cara Buono
9/10
Instagram

Cara Buono, known for her role as Karen Wheeler in the show, is in a long-time relationship with entrepreneur Peter Thum. 

Winona Ryder
10/10
Instagram

Stranger Things's Joyce Byers aka Winona Ryder is dating fashion entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay Hahn. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
The Marvels: All you need to know about Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris starrer

The Marvels: All you need to know about Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris starrer
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary: Unseen photos of couple go viral

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary: Unseen photos of couple go viral
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com