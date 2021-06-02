Millie Bobby Brown's Love For 'grilled Cheese' Is Evident From Her Photo Dump On Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular actors of her generation around the world. The Stranger Things actress is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself. Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram recently featured a photo dump that had many random photos of the actress. In one of the photos, the actress was seen snacking on a grilled cheese sandwich.

Millie Bobby Brown's photo dump

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram and shared a series of random photos. The photos included selfies of the actress, a strawberry and Millie snacking on a grilled cheese sandwich. While sharing the photos she wrote "thx for the grilled cheese".

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Millie Bobby Brown's photos and left their comments. Most of the fans commented that Millie looked beautiful. One fan commented that they needed more posts like these. While another fan left a comment saying that they were really excited to see the actress in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown shares a BTS picture from the sets of Enola Homes 2

Millie Bobby Brown was seen in the 2020 mystery thriller, Enola Holmes based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer. Millie played the role of Enola Homes the youngest sibling in the famous Holmes family. The movie was a success and the actress was praised for her performance. While the rumours about Enola Homes 2 were making rounds after the first film's release, the same was confirmed by the makers later on. Millie Bobby Brown had shared a behind-the-scene photo and announced that the shooting of the movie had already begun.

Enola Holmes 2 cast will see Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprising their roles as Enola and Sherlock Homes respectively. While other actors including Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sam Clafin as Mycroft Holmes will also return.

Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in the suspense film, The Girls I’ve Been and will also produce the movie. In December 2020, it was announced that the Russo brothers will direct a live-action adaption of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel The Electric State for Universal Pictures with Millie set to star as the lead.

