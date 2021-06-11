Milo Ventimiglia Joins The Cast Of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Season 4

On June 10, 2021, actor Milo Ventimiglia was photographed on the sets of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. According to reports on People, the actor will be joining the cast of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. He was captured walking with Rachel Brosnahan, on the sets of the show. Audiences saw Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us, for over five seasons before the show ended. The official Instagram handle of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel confirmed that he will be a part of the show as they called the news a 'Marvelous one'.

Milo Ventimiglia joins The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Milo Ventimiglia, in This Is Us, played the role of Jack Pearson, from 2016 to 2021 before the show ended. He will now be seen in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4, as a part of their cast. When Hollywood Reporter posted the news on their Instagram handle, the official handle of the show which goes by the name of Maisel TV confirmed this news as they commented "Marvelous news. 😍" They even went on to share the post on their stories! Fans said that they could not wait to see him in the fourths season.

About The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a comedy-period drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch in notable roles. The show revolves around Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who is an aspiring standup comedian, who faces many obstacles because of society and its notions. With each season, she manages to get closer to her dreams but new problems arise. The show first aired on March 17, 2017, and the remaining episodes for the first season had aired on November 29, 2017. Season 2 and Season 3, released on December 5, 2018, and December 6, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. Shooting for their fourth season has begun, and as the show confirms Milo Ventimiglia will be a part of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel latest season.

IMAGE: MILO VENTIMIGLIA INSTAGRAM, RACHEL BROSNAHAN INSTAGRAM, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL INSTAGRAM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA BRASIL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.