Milo Ventimiglia Teases Final Season 6 Of 'This Is Us', Says It Will 'wreck' The Audience

NBC family drama This Is Us is all set to return to the screens with its sixth and final season. Ahead of the season six' premiere lead actor Milo Ventimiglia teased fans and said that the series' finale left him devastated. The series follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in several different time frames. Earlier this year it was announced that the NBC drama would be coming to an end after its sixth season.

Milo Ventimiglia teases the season finale of This Is Us

Speaking to the US Magazine, Milo Ventimiglia spoke about the upcoming season of This Is Us. The actor shared that the entire team was happy about the fact that they would be able to end the series properly, instead of being cancelled abruptly. He then remembered being on set two weeks ago with showrunner Dan Fogelman when he and co-star Demi Moore learned how the show would end.

Milo said, "I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s incredibly satisfying. I think it’s beautiful. I was just on set with Dan about two weeks ago and he was talking about some things that I didn’t know about the end. I was there with Mandy [Moore]. We just kind of looked at each other, like, one, excited to get into it, and two, incredibly devastated as human beings because this is probably gonna wreck people in the most heartfelt way. It’s beautiful. I’m so excited."

More about This Is Us

This Is Us features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman in the lead as well as recurring roles.

The first season of the show premiered in 2016 and the show has since then received several accolades. In 2017, the show received ten Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, with Brown winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Image: Instagram/@nbcthisisus