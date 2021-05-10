'Minari' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video: "A Movie We All Need Right Now"

Academy Award-nominated drama Minari will be releasing digitally on May 11, 2021, on the online streaming site, Amazon Prime Video, reported PTI. The official team of Amazon Prime made the announcement on their official Twitter handle about the same on May 8, 2021. Sharing the news, the Amazon Prime team dropped the poster of the film and captioned it, "a movie we all need right now".

Penned and helmed by American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, Minari is a semi-autobiographical drama that depicts the story of a Korean immigrant family who tries to realise their American dream in the 1980s. The film was released in Indian cinemas by PVR Pictures on April 9. The story revolves around Jacob, a young Korean-American father who, with his wife and two children, moves from California to a rural Arkansas' farm in the pursuit of stability.

Minari cast includes The Walking Dead's Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Will Patton. The film is predominantly in the Korean language. Veteran South Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn had bagged the Oscar for the best supporting actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in the film. The film was nominated for six categories at the 93rd Academy Awards including the Best Picture, Best Actor (Yeun), and the Best Supporting actor (Yuh-Jung). Minari also won the best foreign-language Golden Globe award. The film made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the month of January 2020. It won the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award. It has earned a total of six nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language.

Minari received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 98 percent out of the 272 Minari reviews on the site. According to Metacritic, Minari has also appeared on 68 critics' year-end top-10 lists which also includes a first-place on five year-end lists and second place on nine year-end lists. The film received an average score of 89 out of 100, indicating 'universal acclaim' on Metacritic.

