'Minari' Review: Netizens Call The Lee Isaac Chung Directorial 'heartwarming'

Minari directed by Lee Isaac Chung premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 11. The film had earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. Since then, the audience has been eager to watch the film. Here are some of the Minari review and reactions on Twitter.

Minari's release on Amazon Prime video has led to netizens creating a lot of hype on Twitter. A Twitter user mentioned that the affinity between the scenery, actors, and music was wonderful. She mentioned that the framing was extremely calming and had a precise positioning. To her, Minari was like a "Profound Chord." She concluded by writing, "I was imbued with a story slowly, and the film enveloped me in the end." Take a look at Minari online review here.

The affinity between the scenery, the actors and the music is wonderful. Very calm framing and precise positioning. To me Minari was like a profound chord. I was imbued with a story slowly, and the film enveloped me in the end. pic.twitter.com/vDNaHNqRmT — 細屋由佳子 (@HannahW30837251) May 9, 2021

Another user on Twitter wrote, "Minari displays an immigrant family’s journey to find the ‘American Dream’." He shared that it was a poignant, intimate and heartwarming story that was nominated at the Oscars. He added that it is exactly the film that people should watch during such hard times. Another Twitter user mentioned that they were watching the film with their mother and had cried at least four times while watching it.

Minari displays an immigrant family’s journey to find the ‘American Dream’. Poignant, intimate and heartwarming, family is at the forefront of this Oscar award runner. Exactly the film people need to see right now. pic.twitter.com/pGLwZOzoaS — Film Review Guru (@FilmGuruReview1) May 8, 2021

I'm watching Minari (2020) with my mom and she's cried at least four times — Mila 🏳️‍🌈🌱 ballum wedding week (@_jenmish) May 5, 2021

A Twitter user made a confession about not watching any Oscar nominee Best Picture films. However, he watched Minari and Nomadland, last week. He added, "I’m ready to declare 2020 the year of great characters but zero plot resolution."

True confession - I hadn’t seen a single Oscars best picture nominee until a few weeks ago. Now I’ve seen Minari & Nomadland, and I’m ready to declare 2020 the year of great characters but zero plot resolution. — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) May 9, 2021

More about Minari

Minari cast features Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung and Will Patton. The film is a semi-autobiographical take on the director's upbringing. It focuses on a South Korean immigrant family who lives in the rural US during the 1980s. The film first premiered on January 26, 2020, at the Sundance Film Festival.

The six Oscar nominations that it received were for the following categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Actor Youn Yuh-Jung won the award for Best Supporting Actress and became the first South Korean woman to win an Oscar for her acting.

