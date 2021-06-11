Mindy Kaling Announces The Release Date Of Netflix's Comedy Drama 'Never Have I Ever 2'

Never Have I Ever is a coming of age comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. The show premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and was later renewed for a second season. Creator Mindy Kaling recently took to her social media account and officially announced the release date of Never Have I Ever season 2.

Mindy Kaling announces the release date of Never Have I Ever season 2

Taking to Instagram, Mindy Kaling shared a clip of the cast dressed up in their characters and can be seen dancing and having fun. The video featured Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Shukla Moorjani, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan and Megan Suri. The clip shared a message that read, “Listen up virgins, Never Have I Ever Returns July 15th.” Mindy captioned her post by writing, “Andddd we’re BACK!! Season 2 of @neverhaveiever coming to you July 15 on @netflix.”

Maitreyi dropped a comment writing, “WE BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER.” Poorna, who plays the role of her mom in the show wrote, “Literally the funniest season in history.” Richa Moorjani said, “I don’t think they’re ready for this jelly.” Jaren Lewison seemed quite excited about the show and said, “LEGGGO.” Apart from the cast, fans couldn’t wait for Never Have I Ever 2 and expressed the same in the comments section. One of them said, “Love it! Positive vibes from here on and into 2021! Happy New Year!” Have a look at their reactions below:

More about Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is partially based on Mindy’s childhood in the Boston area and the story is about an Indian American high school student dealing with the death of her father and going through complicated situations in her teenage life. The official synopsis of the show reads, “After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.” The show has been praised for breaking Asian stereotypes and received positive acclaim from critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.9 out of 10. Check out the Never Have I Ever trailer below.

(IMAGE: NEVER HAVE I EVER INSTAGRAM)

