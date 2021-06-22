Mindy Kaling Asks If She's 'doing It Right' As She Poses For Photo On National Selfie Day

Mindy Kaling, who recently dropped the trailer for the teenage romantic comedy series, Never Have I Ever season 2, decided to celebrate National Selfie Day in her own way. Taking it to social media, the actor/ writer shared a selfie and asked her fans if she’s doing it right. The Office star got some hilarious replies in return as she pulled her follower’s legs.

Mindy Kaling shares a photo on National Selfie Day

Mindy Kaling, who has been busy with the new season of Never Have I Ever decided to celebrate National Selfie Day in her own way. Mindy Kaling's Instagram started buzzing as soon as the actor posted a selfie of her with a funny caption. Mindy shared a snap of herself taking a selfie from inside her own house. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Am I doing this right? JK I’m amazing at this #NationalSelfieDay.”

The actor’s fans loved the quirky caption and rushed to the comments to note the same. The picture caught high attention as it garnered over 20,000 likes in just two hours. Both fans and her peers commented on the post. While, health coach Jeanette Jenkins penned “You are hilarious woman…..😭yes you are amazing at this ❤️✨” under the post, a few others expressed the same by commenting laughing emojis.

Never Have I Ever season 2

Mindy Kaling, who earned herself a position in Hollywood as an actor, turned writer once again with the teen drama Never Have I Ever. The fans of the highly acclaimed show are now gearing up for a season 2 as Mindy shared a trailer for the same on Friday, June 18. The second season is now set to air on Netflix on July 15. Never Have I Ever features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Poonam Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Rushi Kota, Niecy Nash among others. The first season of the fun series streamed on April 2020 and had received positive responses as it boasted a coloured cast and voiced the several stereotypes prevailing in the society as well.

A look at Mindy Kaling's movies

Mindy Kaling rose to fame with the role of Kelly Kapoor in The Office and as Mindy Lahiri in The Mindy Project. Mindy has also worked as a writer, directed and produced for the mentioned shows. Mindy has lent her voice for films like Inside Out, Wreck-It Ralph, and Despicable Me. Currently, she is working on the third instalment of Legally Blonde while writing and starring in a comedy flick alongside Priyanka Chopra. She was last seen in the 2021 film Locked Down.

