Mindy Kaling Birthday: Can You Guess The Actress's Show Based On Their Trivia?

The Mindy Project actress Mindy Kaling is one of the most popular television personalities due to her recurring roles in several superhit TV shows and movies. On Mindy Kaling's birthday on the 24th of June, the actress will turn 41-years-old. From The Office to Four Weddings and a Funeral, the actress showcased exemplary skills in all her shows.

Mindy Kaling in The Office won several hearts and her quirky charms became one of her most likable personality traits. But do you know all about Mindy Kaling's shows? On the occasion of the actress's birthday, here is a Mindy Kaling quiz to assess your knowledge of the actress as a fan.

Mindy Kaling quiz

1. Naming her character after the famous Indian author Jhumpa Lahiri, Mindy Kaling changed her character's name to Mindy Lahiri.

The Office.

The Mindy Project.

Champions.

Four Weddings and a Funeral.

2. It was one of the most groundbreaking Mindy Kaling shows as it showed the lead to be a therapist as it is still taboo to talk about feelings in Asian culture.

Never Have I Ever.

The Morning Show.

The Mindy Project.

The Sex Lives of College Girls.

3. This was Mindy Kaling and Steve Carell's third project together after The Office and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The Morning Show.

The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The Mindy Project.

4. This show was on the verge of cancellation during the first season but the entry of Denny DeVito led to its successful seasons in the future.

The Muppets.

Animals.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Monsters at Work.

5. The fifth season of this show became the longest-running cable television comedy.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Champions.

The Office.

The Mindy Project.

6. Tim Daly and Steven Weber, two of the biggest 90's sitcom Wings star made a guest appearance on this show.

The Mindy Project.

Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The Office.

Never Have I Ever.

7. Paxton Hall-Yoshida from this show was an idea of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher after overhearing the actor Darren Barnet speaking in Japanese.

Never Have I Ever.

Champions.

The Office.

Curb Your Enthusiasm.

8. According to Nielsen rating, this show is the most-watched licensed TV show on Netflix.

The Office.

Sesame Street.

The Morning Show.

Four Weddings and a Funeral.

9. This popular TV show was almost titled Jerks but later turned to _______.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The Office.

Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Monsters at Work.

10. This popular show by the actress was canceled by Fox but later picked up by Hulu only a week later.

The Mindy Project.

Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The Morning Show.

Never Have I Ever.

Answers:

1. The Mindy Project.

2. Never Have I Ever.

3. The Morning Show.

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

6. The Mindy Project.

7. Never Have I Ever.

8. The Office.

9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

10. The Mindy Project.

