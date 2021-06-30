Mindy Kaling Calls Her Assistant 'mean' In Her Latest Instagram Post; Here's Why

Actor Mindy Kaling seems to be quite unhappy with her assistant. In her latest Instagram post, Mindy called her assistant ‘mean’ and told her fans about it. Her fun caption and the candid picture seems to have tickled her fans as they joined in on the fun and continued the joke in the comment section.

In the post shared by Mindy Kaling, she can be seen in the middle of eating soupy ramen. In the photo, Mindy can be seen staring at the camera with wide eyes as she has some of the ramen in her mouth already. In front of her, there is a bowl of ramen noodles in white soup and a side dish in a plastic container. Mindy joked about her candid moment in the photo and wrote in the caption, “How dare my mean assistant take this photo of me slurping ramen.”

Many of Mindy’s fans and colleagues commented on the photo and joined in on the fun. Marc Mena, a celebrity hairstylist, professed his love for ramen and wrote, “Oh yumm. I love ramen 🍜” while costume designer Salvador Perez took to the comment section and wrote, “omg, now I want soup!!”. Many of Mindy’s fans expressed their desire to have soup and ramen after seeing the post. One of them wrote, “How dare you post a photo of you slurping ramen? Now I want some ramen”, while another fan wrote, “Great, now I'm craving Ramen 🤰”. Some of her fans continued the joke about the assistant in the comments. One of the fans wrote, “I am BEGGING to be that assistant”, while another fan commented, “How dare she. 🔥 her. Hire me.”

Mindy's 'Never Have I Ever' update

Mindy Kaling created and produces the Netflix coming of age comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. The first season of the series gained praise for breaking Asian stereotypes. The show is based on Mindy Kaling’s childhood memories of growing up in the Boston area. The show revolves around Devi Vishwakumar, who is an Indian American high school student and she has to deal with her teenage life after the death of her father. The series was renewed for the second season and it is set to premiere on July 15, 2021.

On the work front

Mindy Kaling made her debut in TV with the character of Kelly Kapoor in the show The Office in 2005. In the same year, she also made her debut in a film called The 40-year-old virgin. She went on to be a part of movies like No Strings Attached, Inside Out, The Night Before, A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean’s 8, Late Night and many more. Mindy Kaling will be seen in the future in a comedy movie about an Indian American with Priyanka Chopra.

IMAGE: MINDY KALING/ INSTAGRAM

