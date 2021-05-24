Mindy Kaling Denies Engagement Rumours; Says, 'normalize Unmarried Women Wearing Rings'

On May 22, 2021, Mindy Kaling took to her official Twitter handle to put a rest to her engagement rumours. The 41-year-old actor asked her fans and followers to 'normalise' unmarried women wearing rings on their ring fingers. Recently, Mindy Kaling was spotted wearing a huge sparkling ring on her left ring finger. Many of her fans agreed to the actor's tweet on the microblogging site and further extended their support to her.

Mindy Kaling's engagement rumours clarified

Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 21, 2021

The actor was seen leaving a Santa Monica, California, restaurant this week. Since then, the photographed picture started surfacing on the internet, and many wondered if she was engaged. Addressing the rumours, the 41-year-old tweeted, "Normalise unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub".

As soon as the tweet was up on the internet, many of her fans came out in support of Mindy Kaling's latest rumours. A fan commented, "I've been wearing a ring on my ring finger since I was like 13 and when i was in high school people in public would ask if I'm engaged…". Another one wrote, "My wife wears her ring sometimes, doesn’t wear it other times". A netizen commented, "It's their finger, I say wear what you want and explain to no one".

ive been wearing a ring on my ring finger since i was like 13 and when i was in high school people in public would ask if im engaged😭😭 like tf im 16 — m a y a (@rickmanings) May 21, 2021

I'll start a ring wherever I please! We're not put on this earth to please others. We women shall do what we want. — Elizabeth Lundbom (@Lundbom2020) May 21, 2021

It’s their finger, I say wear what you want and explain to no one. — Parker (@careparkz) May 21, 2021

Yes to this!! Especially men will be like, 'ohhh you're married'? No... my fingers are fat, this is the only finger the ring I love would fit😑 pic.twitter.com/FBQcPGXW9Y — SindyZulu (@WithJiveNami) May 21, 2021

Mindy has been private about her love life and has not publicly revealed who fathered her children- 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, and a newborn son, Spencer. The actor announced Spencer's birth on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the month of October 2020. She said, "I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3". The actor had kept her second pregnancy private during the quarantine.

The Office actor once in an interview with New York Times shared why she has not revealed her daughter's father. She said that she is not going to talk to anyone until she speaks to her daughter about it. The actor then talked about embracing motherhood and feeling 'pandemic fabulous' in an interview with Vogue India. She expressed her excitement in an Instagram post she shared on December 3, 2020. She had concluded her note, "'Postpartum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it".

