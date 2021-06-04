Last Updated:

Mindy Kaling Has Something To Say About The Zombies In 'Army Of The Dead'; Fans Agree

Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to express her 'scariest moment' from the film 'Army of the Dead'. Her thoughts were echoed by the others and some had more inputs.

Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder released on May 21 and has received a lot of love and admiration from the audience. The latest addition to the fan club is actor-director Mindy Kaling. She has an interesting comment to make on the movie. Take a look.

Mindy Kaling on Army of the Dead 

Army of the Dead is a zombie heist film starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi along with the rest of the ensemble cast. The movie features a lot of zombies in the town of Las Vegas including a zombie tiger. Mindy Kaling came across a specific detail about the zombies from the film and couldn't shake off the feeling. She took to Twitter to share the same. 

She tweeted about the detail that the zombies in the film can procreate as well. She called it "the scariest moment of the whole thing". The zombies look vicious and gory in the film. Fans of the film also recalled the moment as scary and had some inputs to share. 

One user noted another detail about the zombies in the film. If you have seen the movie then you might just agree to this tweet. 

One user asked, "Why do they need to procreate when biting someone makes another one though?"

The film was deemed to have "even weirder" stuff than just the zombies procreating. One user also said that the director of the film "went too far" this time. 

A look at Mindy Kaling's movies

Mindy Kaling is primarily known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office and as Mindy Lahiri in The Mindy Project. She has also written, directed and produced for the said shows, in addition to the sitcom Champions and the mini-series Four Weddings and a Funeral. Mindy has also given voice-over for films like Inside Out, Wreck-It Ralph, and Despicable Me. Her upcoming projects include the third instalment of Legally Blonde and writing and starring in a comedy alongside Priyanka Chopra. She will be teaming up with Dan Goor to write for both projects. She was last seen on screen in the film Locked Down. 

