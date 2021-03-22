Mindy Kaling Is Googling "what The Snyder Cut Is!" And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Prolific television actor, producer and media personality, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram in order to express her curiosity regarding the recently-released Zack Snyder's Justice League. As one will see, the actor, while supposedly "Googling what the Snyder Cut is", is dressed up in a checkered top and denim jeans. In addition to the same, one can see that many of Mindy Kaling's Instagram followers took to the comments section of the same in order to express that they too googled what the Snyder Cut is, while a small section of the same shared their thoughts on the feature presentation that is known as Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus. The post and the comments that it attracted from Mindy Kaling's Instagram family can be found below.

When Mindy Kaling googled what the "Snyder Cut" is:

Reactions to the same by her Instagram followers:

Source: Mindy Kaling Instagram

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League's cast list includes the likes of Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter, and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. The film is available for streaming on HBO Max in the countries where the streaming service is operationally active, and on other streamers across the globe. In the case of India, Zack Snyder's four-hour-long epic can be streamed on BookMyShow for a nominal fee. As of this writing, the film can be rented for Rs. 149 (Which roughly translates to US$2) or purchased on the same for Rs. 698 (Which translates to a hair over US $9). Post the Snyder Cut release, several viewers, reviewers, and industry veterans alike have shared their two cents on the film, while some independent critics have pointed out several differences between Zack Snyder's Justice League and the Joss Whedon version that got a theatrical release back in 2017.

On the work front, Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever opened to rave reviews back in the final few months of 2020. In addition to the same, she was also seen playing a professional rival to competing journalist to Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy in the hit Apple TV Original Series, The Morning Show. More details regarding Mindy Kaling's professional endeavours will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

