Mindy Kaling is among the notable actors and filmmakers who garnered immense fame and love for her noteworthy performance on her hit TV show The Mindy Project which was based on her life. While her latest show Never Have I Ever season 3 as a producer is set to release soon, she recently revealed how she was criticised for her looks. Read on to know more.

Mindy Kaling reflects on being referred to as 'unattractive'

According to a recent conversation with Marie Claire, Mindy Kaling opened up about how she was referred to as ‘unattractive’ and added how she didn't know she was unattractive until she became the star of her own show The Mindy Project. She said, “The amount of articles that were like, ‘It's so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera. I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show.” Further, while adding how it was wonderful to not have known about the criticism, she mentioned how she gained confidence over time by not letting any of that affect her.

“After being so unhappy in my teenage years and in my 20s … I feel so content now. I am so happy with my career. I love my family. I love my freedom. I have the freedom that comes with being financially stable, and I don't have to run anything by anybody,” she stated.

Mindy even addressed the rumours claiming the biological father of her children and said they do not bother her or affect her happiness. While clarifying that BJ Novak was the father of her children, she asserted, “He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ. If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it.”

Mindy Kaling is currently gearing up for the behind-the-scenes of her hit show Never Have I Ever and also developing the script of the third instalment of the notable movie series, Legally Blonde.

Image: AP