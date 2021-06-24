Mindy Kaling Pens Heartfelt Note For Conan O'Brien As He Ends His Late Night Show On TBS

Conan O'Brien recently announced that he was ending his show Conan on TBS, after a 10-year run. The finale episode is to premiere on June 24, 2021, and as it inches closer, actor-writer Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram and congratulated her mentor, as he moves on with his career. Read further and find out what Mindy had to say in her heartfelt message, and more.

Mindy Kaling congratulates Conan O'Brien as he moves ahead with his career

Kaling took to her Instagram on June 23, 2021, and shared a picture of her and Conan O’Brian. The latter has hosted several late-night TV shows including Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien. After these, he went on to host the show Conan, which now comes to an end. The announcement was made by TBS in November 2020 and Brien will now be bidding adieu to his late-night television stint.

Mindy penned an expressive caption with her Instagram post, she mentioned using one of Conan’s quotes on her yearbook and how he was important for her when she had just discovered her interests in comedy. Kaling wrote, “Is this a fun fact? I used a @teamcoco quote in my high school yearbook. He was *that* important to me as a young person interested in comedy”. Further on she added how it was to work with the talk show host and also appreciated his wit.

Mindy wrote, “Later when I was 19 and lucky enough to be an intern at his first show, he took the time to be nice and encouraging to me, even though I was weird and ineffective. Has there ever been anyone as quick-witted as Conan? I sometimes watch him, and I just don’t understand it. How does his mind work that fast? It’s one of the great mysteries and joys of watching him, I guess!”. Ending her note, Mindy added, “Congrats Conan! Never stop working, even if it kills you” and a red heart emoji. The post has received over 105k likes since it was shared, with fans dropping comments in awe of the post and Conan. Take a look at some of them.

