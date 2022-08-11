Mindy Kaling Reacts To Rumours That BJ Novak Is Father Of Her Two Kids; 'I'll Take It...'

Acclaimed filmmaker-producer Mindy Kaling seems to be unbothered about all the rumours and reports claiming the biological father of her children. According to rumours running down the gossip mills, it is believed that Kaling’s The Office co-actor and longtime friend BJ Novak is the father of her children.

However, during a recent interview, Mindy addressed these rumours and said they do not bother her or affect her happiness but also cleared the air. Mindy has two children, a daughter who was born in December 2017 and a son in September 2020. The actor has chosen not to reveal the identity of their father and has said that even her closest friends do not know.

Mindy Kaling gets candid about her children's father

During a recent interview with Marie Clarie, Mindy broke the silence on the rumours and revealed BJ is their father and how she is simply not bothered with all the rumours that are flooding the market.

“ He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ. If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it,” Kaling said.

For the unknown, the 43-year-old Kaling who dated BJ for three years before calling it quits in 2007, remained close despite ending their romantic relationship almost fifteen years ago. The two stars even co-wrote and co-starred in the hit NBC comedy, The Office which ran from 2005 to 2012.

Earlier, during her appearance in a Good Morning America interview, the star revealed how BJ Novak was in their pandemic pod and used to pay visits to her and two kids, Katherine and Spencer. She admired the kind of bond he shared with her children. She mentioned he is great with children and it was really good to have his company at the time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mindy will be seen with global sensation Priyanka Chopra in a romantic comedy where they will be playing cousins who come from different cultural backgrounds. The upcoming project will mark their first collaboration. Mindy will play an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her first cousin, who was born and raised in India.

IMAGE: Instagram/bjnovak