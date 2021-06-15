Mindy Kaling Reveals How She Really Came Up With The Script Of 'Never Have I Ever 2'

Never Have I Ever has just announced the release date of its second season on Netflix. Writer Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram soon after the announcement to share how and when she came up with the script of the second season. Find out all that the author had to share and what her fans, as well as friends, are saying.

Mindy Kaling drops details about how she came up with Never Have I Ever script

The writer took to her Instagram feed on June 14, 2021, and shared a picture of the title page from the script of the upcoming season. It was the script of the first episode, which is titled, “Never Have I Ever… been a playa”. The post comes shortly after the release date of the second season was announced through the official page of the show.

Kaling revealed that she was in the final trimester of her pregnancy and under lockdown when she penned the script. She wrote in her caption, “I was 8 months pregnant in quarantine during the hottest summer ever when I wrote this. I write in bed and my belly almost covered the laptop. It was so fun to disappear into the world of these fun Sherman Oaks teens! I can’t wait for you guys to see it on July 15th!”. The post has received over 181k likes, with fun comments from a bunch of her friends and cast of the show. The lead actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wrote, “big playa energy”, while the show’s handle commented, “okayyyy stay flexing sheesh”. Take a look at them here:

More about Never Have I Ever 2

The first season of the show premiered on April 27, 2020, and was received quite positively by critics and audiences. The show was also praised for its Asian representation on screen and appreciated for breaking stereotypes around Asian culture. It was renewed for a second season in July 2020 and is all set to release the second season, just a month from now on July 15, 2021. Apart from Maitreyi, the star cast also includes Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, and John McEnroe.

Image: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.