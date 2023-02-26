Mindy Kaling Says Artists Of Colour 'get Poached By Marvel' As She Accepts PGA Award

Mindy Kaling recently received the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards 2023. During her acceptance speech, Kaling spoke about her roots as a child of immigrant parents and her work on The Office. She also addressed how people of colour are getting opportunities with time, though they often “get poached by Marvel.”

Kaling received the honour from her former The Office co-star BJ Novak at the PGA Awards. The Mindy Project star thanked Norman Lear and similar icons like him “who paved the way for all kinds of people,” she said in her speech. She added that it is exciting to see artists of colour getting acting opportunities and then see them “get poached by Marvel.”

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak on her role in The Office

As BJ Novak presented Mindy Kaling with the award, he recalled how much the star “cared” while she worked on The Office. He said that Kaling cared about every single angle of the show, whether it was “Beyonce versus Rihanna” or whether it was Happy Birthday being sung at the wrong tempo.

Kaling accepted the honour at the PGA and said that what worked in her favour was being “a child of immigrants.” She further said that it was her luck that helped her. Kaling also credited The Office producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein. She recounted that Daniels even allowed her to write and edit for the show at the time when she had no experience.

The six-time Emmy-nominated star has received several accolades for her acting, writing and production. Her most recent projects, namely The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever, received good reviews from critics and viewers alike. She is currently voicing Velma Dinkley in Velma, a Scooby-Doo spin-off series in which she is also an executive producer.