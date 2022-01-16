Mindy Kaling Says She Celebrates 'cool Hindu Holidays' Being Half Bengali, Half Tamil

American actor and comedian Mindy Kaling took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself where she can be seen peeling a potato. The actor also took the opportunity to wish her fans and followers 'happy Pongal'. She also penned a long note on how she gets to celebrate 'cool Hindu holidays' as she is half Bengali and half Tamil. Check out her post below.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Mindy Kaling dropped a picture where she can be seen wearing a yellow and white sweatshirt and a pair of blue denim. As for the caption, she wrote, "Happy Pongal to all who celebrate! Part of what’s fun about being half Bengali and half Tamil is all the cool Hindu holidays I get to celebrate. For Tamils, Pongal is when we thank our Gods for bountiful harvest. There’s actually a delicious dish called “pongal” made of rice and jaggery which I don’t know how to make. Luckily @maitreyiramakrishnan’s mom Kiruthiha sent some over! Tonight to celebrate, I’m peelin’ potatoes for masala + dosa + coconut chutney + tomato chutney + possibly idli if I can swing it. How are you celebrating Pongal?"

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many celebrity friends and her fans rushed to the comments section to wish her the same. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan commented, "love you Mindy happy Pongal". A fan wrote, " love everything about this caption. The pride in seeing more Tamil women represent us so well on the world stage makes me emotional 🤍 Happy Pongal". Another one quipped, "I am celebrating by googling “jaggery”". A user added, "We're a half Bengali half Gujarati fambam so we're celebrating Makar Sankranti with some sesame seed jaggery confectionery 🤤 Happy Pongal!" Another one raved, "You are half Bengali? Me too! Half Punjabi and Bengali. Cool!!!! Happy Pongal!"

Mindy Kaling, who has American nationality, is a daughter of Avudaiappan Chokalingam, who is an architect and mother Swati Chokalingam, who is an obstetrician/gynaecologist. Kaling's parents hail from South India. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1979, the same year Kaling was born. Kaling's mother died of pancreatic cancer in the year 2012.

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling, last year, turned host to a Diwali bash in LA which was attended by who's who of the Hollywood icon including Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Meena Harris, and more. A video from the party showed Mindy Kaling giving a speech. “I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years and I feel that this is the first year that there has been enough of us that we could do something like this,” she said. She was hosting the event. Apart from this, Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan also took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the inside pictures of the Diwali bash.

Image: Instagram/@mindykaling