Mindy Kaling Thrilled To Start The The Royal School Of Film And Television Production

Mindy Kaling is all set to start a school, that will train teens for different skills needed for filmmaking and Hollywood jobs. Kaling will be one of the board members of The Royal School of Film & Television Production and took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about it, and how it excites her. Read along and find out what she had to say and know more details about the school.

Mindy Kaling shares her thought about The Royal School of Film & Television Production

The Never Have I Ever author is all set to be on the board of the upcoming film and television production school. She is joining actors George Clooney, Kerry Washington and Don Cheadle as well as Eva Longoria and a trio of other producers for this school. It will help the teens to learn skills like cinematography, lighting, visual effects and other jobs in Hollywood; the institute is said to launch by 2022.

Mindy took to the gram on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and expressed what it is about the project that describes her. She penned in a long post, “When I’m creating shows, I always try to fill the production with talented people, but the truth is, there are so many talented people who don’t know how to be trained for and apply for these jobs. It’s all about access!”. She further added, “I’m so excited about The Royal School of Film & Television Production, set to open in Fall 2022. I love working with young people, and hopefully, this will help train kids and give them the access they need to fulfil their dreams in this business”.

Apart from this, the actor who just turned a year older on June 24, 2021, is all set to release the second season of her Netflix Original series Never Have I Ever. The show arrives on the streaming platform on July 15 and will explore what happens next as Devi, chooses between Paxton and Ben. Talking about the show in a recent post, Mindy wrote, “Ahhhh I just frickin love these people so much. Actors on single-camera comedies work so hard”.

Image: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

