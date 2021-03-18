Mindy Kaling To Voice A New Character In 'Monsters At Work' Animated Series

Monsters at Work is an upcoming animated series on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a follow-up and direct sequel to Pixar’s Oscar-winning film Monsters, Inc. (2001). Now, the spinoff show has added comedian and actor Mindy Kaling to its voice cast.

Deadline reported that The Office fame Mindy Kaling will voice the character of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). Bankrolled by Disney Television Animation, Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to the discovery of Mike and Sulley that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Monsters At Work plot follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters Incorporated, and discovers that 'scaring is out and laughter is in'. After Tuskmon is temporarily reassigned to the MIFT, he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Bonnie Hunt also makes a comeback to the franchise as Ms. Flint, formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for training and recruiting the funniest monsters to became Jokesters. Other MIFT members are Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber, and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

The returning cast from the original animated movies includes John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae, and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor’s mom. Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway has developed and executively produced the series. Monsters At Work will start streaming on July 2, 2021.